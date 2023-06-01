دليل الشركات
Payhawk
Payhawk الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Payhawk من $36,711 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب محاسب في الحد الأدنى إلى $104,954 لمنصب Revenue Operations في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Payhawk. آخر تحديث: 10/23/2025

محاسب
$36.7K
مدير منتج
$77.4K
Revenue Operations
$105K

مهندس برمجيات
$60.9K
ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Payhawk هي Revenue Operations at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $104,954. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Payhawk هو $69,185.

