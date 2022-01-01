دليل الشركات
Patagonia
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Patagonia الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Patagonia يتراوح من $142,800 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ الموارد البشرية في الطرف الأدنى إلى $196,623 لـ مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Patagonia. آخر تحديث: 8/21/2025

$160K

احصل على الأجر، لا التلاعب

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تزيد عن 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً 300 ألف دولار+).احصل على تفاوض على راتبك أو مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية بواسطة خبراء حقيقيين - موظفين توظيف يقومون بذلك يومياً.

الموارد البشرية
$143K
مهندس برمجيات
$182K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$197K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

Patagoniaで報告された最高給の職種はمدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$196,623です。これには基本給と潜在的な株式報酬およびボーナスが含まれます。
Patagoniaで報告された年間総報酬の中央値は$181,905です。

وظائف مميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Patagonia

شركات ذات صلة

  • Meijer
  • Jane
  • Zappos.com
  • Tuft & Needle
  • Everlane
  • شاهد جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى