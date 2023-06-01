دليل الشركات
Paradigm Health
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Paradigm Health الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Paradigm Health من $160,000 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأدنى إلى $228,850 لمنصب مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Paradigm Health. آخر تحديث: 10/24/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
مهندس برمجيات
Median $160K
موظف توظيف
$206K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$229K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

69 10
69 10
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Paradigm Health هي مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $228,850. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Paradigm Health هو $206,025.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Paradigm Health

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • Tesla
  • Pinterest
  • DoorDash
  • Snap
  • Microsoft
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى