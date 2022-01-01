دليل الشركات
Panopto
Panopto الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Panopto من $49,305 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب عمليات الأفراد في الحد الأدنى إلى $201,000 لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Panopto. آخر تحديث: 10/23/2025

المبيعات
Median $94.1K

مسؤول حساب

عمليات الأفراد
$49.3K
مهندس برمجيات
$201K

الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Panopto هي مهندس برمجيات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $201,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Panopto هو $94,085.

