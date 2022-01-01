دليل الشركات
Pacific Life الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Pacific Life يتراوح من $48,124 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ محلل مالي في الطرف الأدنى إلى $331,650 لـ متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Pacific Life. آخر تحديث: 8/6/2025

$160K

خبير اكتواري
Median $148K
مهندس برمجيات
Median $115K
محلل أعمال
$119K

محلل بيانات
$82.9K
عالم البيانات
$79.6K
محلل مالي
$48.1K
متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$332K
مستشار إداري
$254K
مدير المنتج
$218K
مدير البرامج التقنية
$191K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Pacific Life هو متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $331,650. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Pacific Life هو $133,421.

موارد أخرى