PacBio
PacBio الرواتب

نطاق رواتب PacBio يتراوح من $100,500 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مهندس ميكانيكي في الطرف الأدنى إلى $276,375 لـ مدير المشاريع في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في PacBio. آخر تحديث: 8/6/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $205K
محلل أعمال
$186K
عالم البيانات
$248K

مهندس عتاد
$149K
مهندس ميكانيكي
$101K
مدير المشاريع
$276K
المبيعات
$105K
الأسئلة الشائعة

