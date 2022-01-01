دليل الشركات
OZON
OZON الرواتب

نطاق رواتب OZON يتراوح من $6,942 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ التسويق في الطرف الأدنى إلى $134,670 لـ خدمة العملاء في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في OZON. آخر تحديث: 8/6/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
17 $26K
18 $44.8K
19 $58.9K
20 $59.4K
21 $89.6K
22 $58.7K

مهندس برمجيات واجهة أمامية

مهندس تعلم آلي

مهندس برمجيات زمرة خلفية

مهندس ضمان جودة البرمجيات

مهندس تطبيقات أندرويد

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

محلل بيانات
17 $24K
18 $37K
مدير المنتج
17 $18.1K
18 $58.7K
19 $73.7K
20 $74.1K

مدير هندسة البرمجيات
20 $66.2K
21 $73.9K
عالم البيانات
18 $39K
19 $56.6K
مصمم المنتج
Median $26K
محلل أعمال
Median $24.1K
مدير علوم البيانات
Median $50.3K
محاسب
$30.3K
مساعد إداري
$101K
تطوير الأعمال
$18.1K
خدمة العملاء
$135K
محلل مالي
$37.1K
مهندس عتاد
$20.9K
الموارد البشرية
Median $29.5K
التسويق
$6.9K
مدير المشاريع
$32.3K
عمليات الإيرادات
$19.2K
مدير البرامج التقنية
$82.5K
كاتب تقني
$15.7K
المكافآت الشاملة
$19.8K
الأسئلة الشائعة

The highest paying role reported at OZON is خدمة العملاء at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $134,670. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at OZON is $38,065.

