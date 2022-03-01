دليل الشركات
Oyster HR
Oyster HR الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Oyster HR يتراوح من $98,999 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مهندس برمجيات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $235,620 لـ التسويق في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Oyster HR. آخر تحديث: 8/6/2025

$160K

الموارد البشرية
$166K
التسويق
$236K
مصمم المنتج
$99.7K

مدير المنتج
$148K
مهندس برمجيات
$99K
مدير البرامج التقنية
$149K
الأسئلة الشائعة

O cargo mais bem pago reportado na Oyster HR é التسويق at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $235,620. Isso inclui o salário base, bem como quaisquer potenciais ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana reportada na Oyster HR é $148,377.

