Outbrain الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Outbrain من $92,816 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب محلل بيانات في الحد الأدنى إلى $231,915 لمنصب المبيعات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Outbrain. آخر تحديث: 9/10/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $110K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
Median $130K
محلل بيانات
$92.8K

عالم بيانات
$108K
أخصائي تكنولوجيا معلومات
$136K
المبيعات
$232K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Outbrain هي المبيعات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $231,915. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Outbrain هو $119,773.

