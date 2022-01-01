دليل الشركات
OTTO
OTTO الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب OTTO من $52,290 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب محلل بيانات في الحد الأدنى إلى $89,919 لمنصب عالم بيانات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في OTTO. آخر تحديث: 9/10/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $83.5K

مهندس برمجيات الواجهة الخلفية

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

عالم بيانات
Median $89.9K
محلل بيانات
$52.3K

الأسئلة الشائعة

The highest paying role reported at OTTO is عالم بيانات with a yearly total compensation of $89,919. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at OTTO is $83,510.

