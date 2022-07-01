دليل الشركات
Origami Risk
Origami Risk الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Origami Risk من $76,500 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مدير منتج في الحد الأدنى إلى $197,010 لمنصب مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Origami Risk. آخر تحديث: 9/17/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $106K

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

مدير منتج
Median $76.5K
خدمة العملاء
$84.6K

مدير مشروع
$100K
المبيعات
$86.4K
مهندس مبيعات
$182K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$197K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Origami Risk هي مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $197,010. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Origami Risk هو $100,158.

