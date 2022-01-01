دليل الشركات
Onfido الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Onfido من $110,740 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب خدمة العملاء في الحد الأدنى إلى $195,601 لمنصب مدير علوم البيانات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Onfido. آخر تحديث: 11/28/2025

مدير منتجات
Median $158K
مهندس برمجيات
Median $118K
خدمة العملاء
$111K

مدير علوم البيانات
$196K
عالم بيانات
$128K
مبيعات
$127K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$122K
مدير برامج تقنية
$121K
جدول الاستحقاق

25%

سنة 1

25%

سنة 2

25%

سنة 3

25%

سنة 4

في Onfido، منح الأسهم/حقوق الملكية تخضع لجدول استحقاق مدته 4 سنة:

  • 25% يستحق في 1st-سنة (25.00% سنوياً)

  • 25% يستحق في 2nd-سنة (2.08% شهرياً)

  • 25% يستحق في 3rd-سنة (2.08% شهرياً)

  • 25% يستحق في 4th-سنة (2.08% شهرياً)

الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Onfido هي مدير علوم البيانات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $195,601. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Onfido هو $124,615.

موارد أخرى

