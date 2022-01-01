دليل الشركات
OneTrust الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب OneTrust من $11,914 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مسؤول توظيف في الحد الأدنى إلى $323,000 لمنصب مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في OneTrust. آخر تحديث: 11/28/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Median $190K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
Median $323K
مصمم منتجات
Median $100K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
محاسب
$69.7K
التطوير المؤسسي
$232K
خدمة العملاء
$117K
نجاح العملاء
$62.5K
تقني معلومات
$72.9K
مستشار إداري
$63.2K
تسويق
$224K
عمليات التسويق
$90.5K
مدير مشاريع
Median $135K
مسؤول توظيف
$11.9K
مبيعات
$159K
مهندس مبيعات
$121K
مدير حسابات تقنية
$97.5K
مدير برامج تقنية
$112K
مستثمر رؤوس أموال مخاطرة
$62.3K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


جدول الاستحقاق

25%

سنة 1

25%

سنة 2

25%

سنة 3

25%

سنة 4

نوع الأسهم
Options

في OneTrust، Options تخضع لجدول استحقاق مدته 4 سنة:

  • 25% يستحق في 1st-سنة (25.00% سنوياً)

  • 25% يستحق في 2nd-سنة (25.00% سنوياً)

  • 25% يستحق في 3rd-سنة (25.00% سنوياً)

  • 25% يستحق في 4th-سنة (25.00% سنوياً)

الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في OneTrust هي مدير هندسة البرمجيات بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $323,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في OneTrust هو $106,218.

