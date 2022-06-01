دليل الشركات
OneMain Financial
OneMain Financial الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب OneMain Financial من $80,400 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب محلل أعمال في الحد الأدنى إلى $211,050 لمنصب محلل مالي في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في OneMain Financial. آخر تحديث: 9/10/2025

$160K

مدير منتج
Median $127K
عالم بيانات
Median $150K
مهندس برمجيات
Median $86.8K

محلل أعمال
$80.4K
التطوير المؤسسي
$101K
محلل بيانات
$85.4K
محلل مالي
$211K
الأسئلة الشائعة

The highest paying role reported at OneMain Financial is محلل مالي at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $211,050. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at OneMain Financial is $100,500.

