Omnicell الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Omnicell يتراوح من $48,108 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مدير المنتج في الطرف الأدنى إلى $278,600 لـ متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Omnicell. آخر تحديث: 8/11/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $135K

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

مدير المنتج
Median $48.1K
محلل أعمال
$108K

متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$279K
مهندس ميكانيكي
$79.6K
مصمم المنتج
$145K
مُوظِّف
$122K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$203K
هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Omnicell هو متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $278,600. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Omnicell هو $128,700.

