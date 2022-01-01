دليل الشركات
Omio
Omio الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Omio يتراوح من $62,896 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مهندس برمجيات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $135,567 لـ مدير المنتج في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Omio. آخر تحديث: 8/11/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $62.9K
محلل بيانات
$71.4K
مدير علوم البيانات
$107K

مدير المنتج
$136K
مُوظِّف
$68K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$102K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Omio هو مدير المنتج at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $135,567. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Omio هو $86,813.

