OMERS Private Equity
OMERS Private Equity الرواتب

نطاق رواتب OMERS Private Equity يتراوح من $60,300 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ محلل مالي في الطرف الأدنى إلى $143,503 لـ مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في OMERS Private Equity.

$160K

مساعد إداري
$62.2K
عالم البيانات
$112K
محلل مالي
$60.3K

التسويق
$96.5K
مهندس برمجيات
$75.2K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$144K
الأسئلة الشائعة

The highest paying role reported at OMERS Private Equity is مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $143,503. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at OMERS Private Equity is $85,853.

