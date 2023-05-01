دليل الشركات
OM1
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

OM1 الرواتب

نطاق رواتب OM1 يتراوح من $140,000 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مهندس برمجيات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $172,860 لـ مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في OM1. آخر تحديث: 8/11/2025

$160K

احصل على الأجر، لا التلاعب

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تزيد عن 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً 300 ألف دولار+).احصل على تفاوض على راتبك أو مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية بواسطة خبراء حقيقيين - موظفين توظيف يقومون بذلك يومياً.

مهندس برمجيات
Median $140K
عالم البيانات
$168K
مدير البرامج
$168K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

58 9
58 9
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$173K
هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في OM1 هو مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $172,860. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في OM1 هو $168,199.

وظائف مميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ OM1

شركات ذات صلة

  • Tesla
  • Pinterest
  • LinkedIn
  • Intuit
  • Flipkart
  • شاهد جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى