Olympus
Olympus الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Olympus يتراوح من $54,150 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مهندس عتاد في الطرف الأدنى إلى $188,438 لـ مصمم المنتج في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Olympus. آخر تحديث: 8/11/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $130K
محاسب
$72.4K
مهندس طبي حيوي
$99.5K

محلل بيانات
$104K
مهندس عتاد
$54.2K
التسويق
$180K
مهندس ميكانيكي
$97.5K
مصمم المنتج
$188K
مدير المنتج
$93.6K
المبيعات
$157K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Olympus هو مصمم المنتج at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $188,438. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Olympus هو $101,696.

