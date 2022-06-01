دليل الشركات
Novant Health
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Novant Health الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Novant Health من $44,845 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب Information Technologist (IT) في الحد الأدنى إلى $148,852 لمنصب عالم بيانات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Novant Health. آخر تحديث: 10/23/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
خدمة العملاء
$46.4K
عالم بيانات
$149K
Information Technologist (IT)
$44.8K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

69 10
69 10
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Novant Health هي عالم بيانات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $148,852. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Novant Health هو $46,365.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Novant Health

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • Google
  • Uber
  • Stripe
  • Roblox
  • Facebook
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى