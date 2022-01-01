دليل الشركات
Nova Credit
Nova Credit الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Nova Credit من $110,550 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب موظف توظيف في الحد الأدنى إلى $174,125 لمنصب مدير منتج في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Nova Credit. آخر تحديث: 10/23/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Median $135K
عالم بيانات
$113K
القانونية
$143K

التسويق
$156K
مدير منتج
$174K
موظف توظيف
$111K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Nova Credit هي مدير منتج at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $174,125. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Nova Credit هو $138,784.

