دليل الشركات
NOV
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

NOV الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب NOV من $50,250 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب عمليات خدمة العملاء في الحد الأدنى إلى $208,035 لمنصب مدير علوم البيانات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في NOV. آخر تحديث: 10/23/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
عالم بيانات
Median $82.5K
مهندس برمجيات
Median $94.5K
مهندس حلول
Median $149K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

69 10
69 10
تطوير الأعمال
$191K
عمليات خدمة العملاء
$50.3K
مدير علوم البيانات
$208K
مصمم منتجات
$109K
مدير منتج
$136K
مدير مشروع
$96.9K
مهندس مبيعات
$122K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$51K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في NOV هي مدير علوم البيانات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $208,035. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في NOV هو $109,450.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ NOV

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • ExxonMobil
  • Phillips 66
  • Dominion Energy
  • Halliburton
  • Marathon Petroleum
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى