Nous الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Nous من $14,634 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب تطوير الأعمال في الحد الأدنى إلى $96,515 لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Nous. آخر تحديث: 10/23/2025

تطوير الأعمال
$14.6K
استشاري إداري
$63.6K
التسويق
$60.4K

مهندس برمجيات
$96.5K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Nous هي مهندس برمجيات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $96,515. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Nous هو $62,009.

