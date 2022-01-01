دليل الشركات
Notion
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك
أهم الرؤى
  • Notion is recognized in Glassdoor’s 2023 Best Places to Work
  • Notion is recognized in Built In’s 2023 Best Places to Work
  • Notion is recognized by Mogul as a Top 100 Company with Inclusive Benefits
  • Notion was selected as a winner of the Built In 2022 LGBTQIA+ Advocacy Awards
حول

Notion blends your everyday work tools into one. Product roadmap? Company wiki? Meeting notes? With Notion, they’re all in one place, and totally customizable to meet the needs of any workflow. It’s the connected workspace for you, your team, and your whole company. We humans are toolmakers by nature, but most of us can’t build or modify the software we use every day — arguably our most powerful tool. Our team at Notion is on a mission to make it possible for everyone to shape the tools that shape their lives.

notion.so
الموقع الإلكتروني
2016
سنة التأسيس
500
عدد الموظفين
$100M-$250M
الإيرادات المقدرة
المقر الرئيسي

احصل على الرواتب الموثقة في بريدك الإلكتروني

اشترك في العروض الموثقة.ستحصل على تفصيل تفاصيل التعويضات عبر البريد الإلكتروني. اعرف المزيد

هذا الموقع محمي بواسطة ريكابتشا وسياسة الخصوصية و شروط الخدمة الخاصة بجوجل تنطبق.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Notion

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • Machine Zone
  • Chime
  • MOSAIC Technologies Group
  • Cruise
  • Stripe
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى