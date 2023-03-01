دليل الشركات
Notable Health
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Notable Health الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Notable Health من $109,450 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب محلل بيانات في الحد الأدنى إلى $280,000 لمنصب مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Notable Health. آخر تحديث: 10/23/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
مهندس برمجيات
Median $150K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
Median $280K
محلل بيانات
$109K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

69 10
69 10
التسويق
$171K
مدير منتج
$151K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Notable Health هي مدير هندسة البرمجيات بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $280,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Notable Health هو $150,750.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Notable Health

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • Square
  • Intuit
  • Airbnb
  • Roblox
  • DoorDash
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى