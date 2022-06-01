دليل الشركات
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Norwegian Cruise Line من $78,400 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب محلل مالي في الحد الأدنى إلى $142,035 لمنصب محلل أمن سيبراني في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Norwegian Cruise Line. آخر تحديث: 11/28/2025

محلل مالي
$78.4K
محلل أمن سيبراني
$142K
مهندس برمجيات
$79.6K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Norwegian Cruise Line هي محلل أمن سيبراني at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $142,035. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Norwegian Cruise Line هو $79,600.

موارد أخرى

