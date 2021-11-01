دليل الشركات
Northern Trust الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Northern Trust من $46,672 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب أخصائي تكنولوجيا معلومات في الحد الأدنى إلى $255,000 لمنصب مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Northern Trust. آخر تحديث: 9/9/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $148K

مهندس برمجيات الواجهة الخلفية

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

محلل أعمال
Median $78K
مدير منتج
Median $110K

أخصائي تكنولوجيا معلومات
Median $46.7K
مهندس حلول
Median $238K
محلل مالي
Median $123K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
Median $255K
محاسب
$107K
مساعد إداري
$63.7K
خدمة العملاء
$79.6K
محلل بيانات
$81.4K
عالم بيانات
$94.5K
الموارد البشرية
$86.2K
مصرفي استثماري
$86.2K
مصمم منتجات
$139K
موظف توظيف
$131K
محلل أمن سيبراني
$109K
مدير برنامج تقني
$240K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Northern Trust هي مدير هندسة البرمجيات بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $255,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Northern Trust هو $108,206.

