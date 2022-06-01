دليل الشركات
Nintex
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Nintex الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Nintex من $52,380 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الحد الأدنى إلى $199,000 لمنصب تسويق في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Nintex. آخر تحديث: 11/24/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
خدمة العملاء
$117K
محلل بيانات
$54K
تقني معلومات
$69.7K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

67 30
67 30
تسويق
$199K
مدير منتجات
$177K
مهندس برمجيات
$86.3K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$52.4K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Nintex هي تسويق at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $199,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Nintex هو $86,255.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Nintex

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • Xoriant
  • Chargebee
  • 3Pillar Global
  • Andela
  • Arcesium
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/nintex/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.