Ninja Van الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Ninja Van من $39,960 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأدنى إلى $145,972 لمنصب التطوير المؤسسي في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Ninja Van. آخر تحديث: 11/24/2025

مصمم منتجات
Median $48.3K
محلل أعمال
$44K
التطوير المؤسسي
$146K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

تسويق
$49.9K
مدير منتجات
$41.1K
مهندس برمجيات
$40K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Ninja Van هي التطوير المؤسسي at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $145,972. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Ninja Van هو $46,161.

