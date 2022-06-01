دليل الشركات
NielsenIQ
NielsenIQ الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب NielsenIQ من $15,060 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأدنى إلى $393,838 لمنصب مبيعات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في NielsenIQ. آخر تحديث: 11/24/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Median $15.1K

مهندس البرمجيات الشاملة

عالم بيانات
Median $132K
مدير منتجات
Median $120K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

مهندس حلول
Median $24.3K
تطوير الأعمال
$95.8K
خدمة العملاء
$24.4K
نجاح العملاء
$72.8K
محلل بيانات
$21.8K
مدير علوم البيانات
$154K
تقني معلومات
$101K
مستشار إداري
$97.5K
تسويق
$75.3K
مصمم منتجات
$147K
مدير برامج
$56.6K
مدير مشاريع
$101K
مبيعات
$394K
محلل أمن سيبراني
$52K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$152K
مدير برامج تقنية
$56.9K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في NielsenIQ هي مبيعات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $393,838. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في NielsenIQ هو $95,787.

