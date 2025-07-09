دليل الشركات
Newgen Software
Newgen Software الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Newgen Software من $8,425 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مصمم منتجات في الحد الأدنى إلى $30,571 لمنصب مدير منتج في الحد الأقصى.

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $12.6K

مهندس برمجيات الواجهة الخلفية

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

محلل أعمال
$16K
عالم بيانات
$13.8K

مصمم منتجات
$8.4K
مدير منتج
$30.6K
الأسئلة الشائعة

