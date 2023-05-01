دليل الشركات
New Fortress Energy
    New Fortress Energy is a gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services globally. It operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships, engaging in natural gas procurement, liquefaction, shipping, logistics, facilities, and conversion. The company offers floating storage and regasification units, LNG carriers, and operates LNG storage and regasification facilities in Jamaica, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Mexico, and Miami. It was founded in 1998 and is based in New York.

    2014
    سنة التأسيس
    671
    عدد الموظفين
    $1B-$10B
    الإيرادات المقدرة
    المقر الرئيسي

    موارد أخرى