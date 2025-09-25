دليل الشركات
NDA مصمم منتجات الرواتب

عرض تفاصيل الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت لحزم التعويض الإجمالية في NDA. آخر تحديث: 9/25/2025

متوسط إجمالي التعويضات

UAH 443K - UAH 525K
Ukraine
النطاق الشائع
النطاق المحتمل
UAH 390KUAH 443KUAH 525KUAH 554K
النطاق الشائع
النطاق المحتمل

ما هي المستويات المهنية في NDA?

الأسئلة الشائعة

The highest paying salary package reported for a مصمم منتجات at NDA in Ukraine sits at a yearly total compensation of UAH 554,196. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at NDA for the مصمم منتجات role in Ukraine is UAH 390,347.

