NDA الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب NDA من $11,637 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مصمم منتجات في الحد الأدنى إلى $125,372 لمنصب مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في NDA. آخر تحديث: 9/8/2025

محلل أعمال
$56K
محلل بيانات
$16.4K
الموارد البشرية
$20.5K

أخصائي تكنولوجيا معلومات
$13.7K
التسويق
$82.5K
مصمم منتجات
$11.6K
مدير منتج
$54.8K
مدير مشروع
$50.3K
المبيعات
$17.8K
مهندس برمجيات
$22.3K

مهندس برمجيات الواجهة الخلفية

مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$125K
مهندس حلول
$89.6K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في NDA هي مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $125,372. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في NDA هو $36,300.

