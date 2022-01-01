دليل الشركات
NCR
NCR الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب NCR من $15,650 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب Information Technologist (IT) in India في الحد الأدنى إلى $284,220 لمنصب استشاري إداري in United States في الحد الأقصى.

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Grade 9 $93.7K
Grade 10 $121K
Grade 11 $126K
Grade 12 $150K
Grade 13 $169K

مهندس برمجيات الواجهة الخلفية

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

مصمم منتجات
Grade 9 $93.5K
Grade 10 $115K
Grade 11 $140K

مصمم تجربة المستخدم

مدير مشروع
Median $113K

عالم بيانات
Median $115K
محاسب
$128K
محلل أعمال
$74.6K
خدمة العملاء
$24.1K
محلل بيانات
$75.2K
محلل مالي
$91.5K
مهندس أجهزة
$67.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$15.6K
استشاري إداري
$284K
التسويق
$59.7K
مهندس ميكانيكي
$49.2K
مدير تصميم المنتجات
$119K
مدير منتج
$16.8K
المبيعات
$59.7K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$71K
مهندس حلول
$96.3K
الأسئلة الشائعة

Didžiausią atlyginimą NCR gauna استشاري إداري at the Common Range Average level su metine bendra kompensacija $284,220.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija NCR yra $93,676.

