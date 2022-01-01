دليل الشركات
NCR المزايا

القيمة الإجمالية المقدرة: $7,800

  • Health Reimbursement Account

    NCR makes an annual contribution of $1,000 if you have individual coverage or $2,000 if you cover family members

    • التأمين والصحة والعافية
  • Health Insurance

  • Disability Insurance

    STD: 100% base salary first 6 weeks, 66 2/3% after; LTD: 50% of base up to $15K per month first 26 weeks, 66 2/3% after.

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Maternity Leave

    8 weeks

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

  • Health Savings Account (HSA) $500

    $500 per year contributed by employer. $500 for individuals, $1,000 for family members.

  • Vision Insurance

    Offered by EyeMed

  • Dental Insurance

    Offered by Cigna

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

    1x annual base salary or $50,000, up to $1,200,000.

  • Life Insurance

    1x annual base salary or $50,000, up to $1,200,000.

  • Sick Time

    5 days

  • Paternity Leave

    6 weeks

    • المنزل
  • Business Travel Insurance

    3x annual base salary.

    • المالية والتقاعد
  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

    Allows contributions up to 10% of base salary. 15% discount on purchase price of stock

  • Roth 401k

  • 401k $6,000

    50% match on the first 10% of base salary 50% of company match vested after 2 years and 100% after 3 years.

    • الوظائف المميزة

