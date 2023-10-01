دليل الشركات
Nationale-Nederlanden
Nationale-Nederlanden الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Nationale-Nederlanden يتراوح من $80,126 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مهندس برمجيات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $175,808 لـ مدير البرامج في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Nationale-Nederlanden. آخر تحديث: 7/27/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $80.1K
عالم البيانات
$81.7K
مدير البرامج
$176K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
47 21
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$131K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Nationale-Nederlanden هو مدير البرامج at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $175,808. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Nationale-Nederlanden هو $106,199.

