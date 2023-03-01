دليل الشركات
National Institutes of Health الرواتب

نطاق رواتب National Institutes of Health يتراوح من $74,625 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ محلل أعمال في الطرف الأدنى إلى $167,280 لـ متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في National Institutes of Health. آخر تحديث: 7/27/2025

$160K

عالم البيانات
Median $90K
مهندس برمجيات
Median $150K
مهندس طبي حيوي
$151K

محلل أعمال
$74.6K
متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$167K
مهندس ميكانيكي
$80.4K
مدير البرامج
$157K
مدير المشاريع
$149K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في National Institutes of Health هو متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $167,280. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في National Institutes of Health هو $149,625.

