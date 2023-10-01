دليل الشركات
National Institute of Standards and Technology
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

National Institute of Standards and Technology الرواتب

نطاق رواتب National Institute of Standards and Technology يتراوح من $60,300 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مهندس برمجيات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $195,020 لـ مدير البرامج التقنية في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في National Institute of Standards and Technology. آخر تحديث: 7/27/2025

$160K

احصل على الأجر، لا التلاعب

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تزيد عن 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً 300 ألف دولار+).احصل على تفاوض على راتبك أو مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية بواسطة خبراء حقيقيين - موظفين توظيف يقومون بذلك يومياً.

مهندس عتاد
$129K
مهندس بصريات
$82.4K
مهندس برمجيات
$60.3K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
47 21
مدير البرامج التقنية
$195K
هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في National Institute of Standards and Technology هو مدير البرامج التقنية at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $195,020. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في National Institute of Standards and Technology هو $105,880.

وظائف مميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ National Institute of Standards and Technology

شركات ذات صلة

  • Google
  • Microsoft
  • Facebook
  • Stripe
  • Roblox
  • شاهد جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى