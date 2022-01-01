National Grid الرواتب

دليل الشركات
نطاق رواتب National Grid يتراوح من $61,152 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مهندس كيميائي في الطرف الأدنى إلى $238,800 لـ مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في National Grid. آخر تحديث: 7/27/2025

$160K

عالم البيانات
Median $154K
مهندس برمجيات
Median $142K
محلل أعمال
Median $120K

محلل بيانات
Median $73.4K
مهندس ميكانيكي
Median $100K
مهندس كيميائي
$61.2K
مهندس مدني
$148K
مهندس كهربائي
$163K
الموارد البشرية
$114K
متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$80.4K
مستشار إداري
$101K
مدير المنتج
$114K
مدير البرامج
$163K
مدير المشاريع
$115K
محلل أمن المعلومات
$153K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$239K
مهندس حلول
$227K
باحث تجربة المستخدم
$159K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في National Grid هو مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $238,800. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في National Grid هو $130,800.

