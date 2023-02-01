دليل الشركات
National Bank of Canada
National Bank of Canada الرواتب

نطاق رواتب National Bank of Canada يتراوح من $52,273 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ محلل بيانات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $135,245 لـ مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في National Bank of Canada. آخر تحديث: 7/27/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $75.6K

مهندس برمجيات زمرة خلفية

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

محلل أمن المعلومات
Median $82.5K
محلل مالي
Median $58.6K

محلل أعمال
$53K
محلل بيانات
$52.3K
مدير علوم البيانات
$79K
عالم البيانات
$78.3K
متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$63.9K
مصرفي استثماري
$93.9K
مدير المنتج
$88.4K
مدير البرامج
$108K
مدير المشاريع
$74.7K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$135K
مهندس حلول
$94.3K
مدير البرامج التقنية
$98K
الأسئلة الشائعة

