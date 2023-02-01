دليل الشركات
Multiverse
Multiverse الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Multiverse من $70,569 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب عالم بيانات في الحد الأدنى إلى $296,082 لمنصب المبيعات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Multiverse. آخر تحديث: 10/22/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Median $115K

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

مصمم منتجات
Median $78.6K
محلل أعمال
$202K

69 10
عالم بيانات
$70.6K
الموارد البشرية
$131K
التسويق
$76.6K
مدير منتج
Median $87.4K
موظف توظيف
$163K
المبيعات
$296K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$153K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Multiverse هي المبيعات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $296,082. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Multiverse هو $123,016.

