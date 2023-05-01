دليل الشركات
Monarch Tractor
Monarch Tractor الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Monarch Tractor من $125,625 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأدنى إلى $260,295 لمنصب مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Monarch Tractor. آخر تحديث: 9/16/2025

$160K

مدير برنامج تقني
Median $168K
مهندس ميكانيكي
$143K
مدير منتج
$144K

مهندس برمجيات
$126K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$260K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Monarch Tractor هي مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $260,295. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Monarch Tractor هو $144,218.

