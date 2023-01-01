دليل الشركات
Momenta
Momenta الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Momenta من $26,449 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب الموارد البشرية في الحد الأدنى إلى $85,071 لمنصب موظف توظيف في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Momenta. آخر تحديث: 9/16/2025

$160K

الموارد البشرية
$26.4K
موظف توظيف
$85.1K
مهندس برمجيات
$69.7K

لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

The highest paying role reported at Momenta is موظف توظيف at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $85,071. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Momenta is $69,701.

