Mollie
Mollie الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Mollie من $57,450 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب محلل بيانات في الحد الأدنى إلى $149,235 لمنصب مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Mollie. آخر تحديث: 9/15/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Software Engineer 2 $93.5K
Senior Engineer $115K

مهندس برمجيات الواجهة الخلفية

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

مدير هندسة البرمجيات
Median $149K
محلل بيانات
$57.4K

عالم بيانات
$92.7K
التسويق
$81K
مدير مشروع
$101K
محلل أمن سيبراني
$110K
مدير برنامج تقني
$114K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Mollie هي مدير هندسة البرمجيات بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $149,235. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Mollie هو $101,241.

