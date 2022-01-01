دليل الشركات
Molex
Molex الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Molex من $28,290 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مصمم منتجات في الحد الأدنى إلى $179,100 لمنصب مهندس حلول في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Molex. آخر تحديث: 9/15/2025

$160K

مهندس ميكانيكي
Median $120K
مهندس برمجيات
Median $74.4K
مهندس طبي حيوي
$106K

محلل أعمال
$96.9K
مهندس أجهزة
$63.5K
أخصائي تكنولوجيا معلومات
$176K
مصمم منتجات
$28.3K
مدير منتج
$72.1K
مدير مشروع
$96.9K
المبيعات
$51.3K
محلل أمن سيبراني
$89.4K
مهندس حلول
$179K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Molex هي مهندس حلول at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $179,100. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Molex هو $93,138.

