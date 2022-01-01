Model N الرواتب

دليل الشركات
تتراوح رواتب Model N من $72,611 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مدير برنامج في الحد الأدنى إلى $280,000 لمنصب مدير منتج في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Model N. آخر تحديث: 9/13/2025

$160K

مدير منتج
Median $280K
مهندس برمجيات
Median $137K
الموارد البشرية
$236K

القانونية
$256K
استشاري إداري
$80.4K
مدير برنامج
$72.6K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$259K
مهندس حلول
$217K
الأسئلة الشائعة

A função com maior remuneração relatada na Model N é مدير منتج com uma remuneração total anual de $280,000. Isso inclui salário base, bem como qualquer compensação em ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana relatada na Model N é $226,502.

