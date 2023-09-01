دليل الشركات
MKS
MKS الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب MKS من $72,081 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مهندس أجهزة في الحد الأدنى إلى $241,080 لمنصب مدير منتج في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في MKS. آخر تحديث: 10/20/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Median $94.5K
مهندس أجهزة
$72.1K
التسويق
$214K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

63 25
مهندس ميكانيكي
$73.6K
مهندس بصري
Median $110K
مدير منتج
$241K
مدير مشروع
$174K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في MKS هي مدير منتج at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $241,080. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في MKS هو $109,500.

