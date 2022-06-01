دليل الشركات
Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas من $90,450 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مصمم منتجات في الحد الأدنى إلى $175,875 لمنصب مدير منتج في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas. آخر تحديث: 10/20/2025

مهندس ميكانيكي
Median $93K
مصمم منتجات
$90.5K
مدير منتج
$176K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

مدير برنامج
$123K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas هي مدير منتج at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $175,875. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas هو $107,805.

موارد أخرى