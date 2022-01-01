دليل الشركات
Mirantis
Mirantis الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Mirantis من $72,360 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مدير برنامج تقني في الحد الأدنى إلى $213,180 لمنصب مهندس حلول في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Mirantis. آخر تحديث: 9/16/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $82.3K

مهندس شبكات

الموارد البشرية
$149K
أخصائي تكنولوجيا معلومات
$81.5K

مدير منتج
$128K
مدير برنامج
$129K
المبيعات
$174K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$129K
مهندس حلول
$213K
مدير برنامج تقني
$72.4K
كاتب تقني
$98.5K
الأسئلة الشائعة

The highest paying role reported at Mirantis is مهندس حلول at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $213,180. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Mirantis is $128,186.

